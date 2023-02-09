Sony launches new Walkman NW-A306 with touchscreen display, aluminum frame

Sony Walkman NW-A306

Sony has launched a new Walkman in India today. The Sony Walkman NW-A306 is a compact music player that allows users to download and stream music in high-quality audio. Weighing just 199 grams, it is lightweight and can be operated via both 3.6-inch touch screen and tactile physical music controls. The aluminum milled frame on the NW-A306 is claimed to provide superior rigidity for low impedance and clear, stable sound and solid bass. It applies a reflow soldering technique containing gold, whose effect is significant in the overall improved sound localisation and wider sound space.

As per Sony, the NW-A306 is designed for audiophiles looking for premium sound and style. With the S-Master HX digital amp technology, independently developed for Walkman is compatible with the native DSD format. It reduces distortion and noise across a wide range of frequencies, for rich and full-bodied sound. It uses Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) which upscales compressed digital music files in real time.

The Sony Walkman NW-A306 has a battery life of up to 36 hours of 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 32 hours of 96kHz FLAC high resolution audio playback, or even up to 26 hours with the streaming service apps. Further learning from its predecessor models, consumers can enjoy DSEE Ultimate for upscaling their music in NW-A306, whether it is Wi-Fi streamed or downloaded. Listeners can also enjoy DSEE Ultimate with wireless headphones.

The NW-A306 Walkman is priced at Rs 25,990 and it will be available across all Sony Centres, major electronic stores, Headphone Zone and e-commerce portals in India from 9th February 2023 onwards.