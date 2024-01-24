Twitter
OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

OnePlus 12 boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the proprietary Trinity Engine, the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, 5,400 mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, among others.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphones — OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R — in India. The OnePlus 12 has been launched in two colour variants — Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. The 12GB+256GB option is priced at Rs 64,999 and the 16GB+512GB option is priced at Rs 69,999 and will be available for purchase starting January 30.

“Representing our decade-long pursuit of excellence, the OnePlus 12 series has been meticulously created to deliver a lasting fast and smooth experience and it will be one of the best flagship series in the year 2024,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.

The OnePlus 12 boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, the proprietary Trinity Engine, the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, 5,400 mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, among others.

Moreover, the company launched the OnePlus 12R in two colourways — Cool Blue or Iron Gray. The 8GB+128 GB option is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 16GB+256 GB option is priced at Rs 45,999. The OnePlus 12R will be available for purchase starting February 6.

The OnePlus 12R comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen which combines upgraded brightness and colour levels with better-than-ever responsiveness. The device boasts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 5,500 mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50MP camera, and more.

Along with smartphones, the company launched ‘OnePlus Buds 3’ which promises to offer exceptional, impactful, and well-balanced sound through a dual-driver acoustic system. Priced at Rs 5,499, the OnePlus Buds 3 will be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Offline Partner Stores starting February 6.

