OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 11 to have similar design? Here’s what we know about the specifications

The OnePlus 11R smartphone will go on sale in India on February 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

OnePlus 11R-official poster

On February 7, the OnePlus 11 will be unveiled to the world at a Cloud 11 event in India. During the event, the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds will also be unveiled. Numerous rumors and leaks about the OnePlus 11R's release have surfaced over the previous few months.

The OnePlus 11R and the OnePlus Ace 2 are reportedly expected to be launched at the same time in China. Recently, a design rendering of the model prior to the introduction was leaked.

According to tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the OnePlus Ace 2's design has purportedly leaked and is similar to the OnePlus 11 design, which was introduced in China earlier this month. In India, the device is expected to take the position of the OnePlus 10R 5G.

According to the design, the OnePlus 11R will have a circular camera module with a portion extending to the side panel. The Hasselblad branding that is exclusive to the OnePlus 11 5G is not present on the gadget. The phone doesn't seem to have a telephoto camera sensor, either. However, the alert slider is visible on the phone.

According to a recent leak, the base variant of the OnePlus 11R would include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The highest model might include up to 12GB of RAM, which is a standard memory setup on many OnePlus handsets.

While we wait for official details, some sources have already highlighted the OnePlus 11R's basic features. For its premium OnePlus smartphones, including the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus may continue to save its connection with Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad.

Although the actual price is yet unknown, based on the specifications, it is expected to cost more than Rs 35,000. The base model of the OnePlus 10R costs Rs 32,999 (80W charging support), while the top-tier model, which supports 150W charging, costs Rs 37,999. The price of the OnePlus 11 may fall in similar range.

