Now, you can download WhatsApp status video of other users - Here's how
Whatsapp users can update 'Status' by going to the Status section on the app, click on the camera icon there.
Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has a feature 'Status' feature which allows the users to users to share photos, videos, and GIFs on Status.
Whatsapp users can update 'Status' by going to the Status section on the app, click on the camera icon there. The user then need to either click a photo/shoot a video or upload a media file from the gallery. After uploading the media file, the user need to click on the send button.
But not many users are aware that they can also download the 'Status' of another Whatsapp user. The process is quite simple.
Here's a step-by-step guide to download a video from someone else’s Whatsapp status:
Step 1: Download Google Files on Android smartphone from Google Play store.
Step 2: After that click on the menu icon at the top left corner in the app
Step 3: Click on the Settings option
Step 4: Turn on the toggle for “show hidden files” option
Step 5: Head to File manager of your smartphone
Step 6: Next click on internal storage option > WhatsApp> Media > Statuses
Step 7: In the folder, you will be able to check the status that you have viewed. Click on the photo/video that you are looking for
Step 8: Long press on the status video that you wish to download and save it to your desired location.