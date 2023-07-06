Nothing Phone (2) ‘sold out’ on Flipkart ahead of July 11 launch

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in India on July 11 and ahead of the launch, the pre-order passes to buy the phone have already been sold out on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (2) will go on sale in India via Flipkart just like the Nothing Phone (1). The company started to accept pre-booking for the smartphone from June 29 and now the company has announced that the passes for the phone have been sold out. The company said that it is working on making more pre-order passes available soon.

“We are truly overwhelmed to receive such an amazing response for Nothing Phone (2). We want to assure our consumers in India that team Nothing in India is working round-the-clock to ramp up production in order to meet the demand of our consumers,” Manu Sharma, Vice President, and General Manager, Nothing India, said in a statement.

The Phone (2) will be equipped with the advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to deliver exceptional performance, plus it will come pre-loaded with Nothing OS 2.0, with a completely redesigned User Interface. Phone (2) is one of the most sustainable smartphones with recyclable materials and comes in plastic-free packaging, the company said.

Meanwhile, Nothing has announced that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India. "Our drive to manufacture in India reflects our commitment towards the local consumers and their demands. We are proud to announce that Phone (2) will be manufactured in India," Sharma said.