Google Calendar schedules random events on Android, iOS Devices; users unhappy

Google Calendar users are experiencing a bug that creates random events based on emails in their Gmail inboxes. This problem with the Google Calendar app for Android and iOS devices has apparently been reported by many users. Users on Twitter have also highlighted the issue, posting images of their messed up calendars to spread the word.

According to a report by 9to5Google, users have noticed that their Google Calendar has been showing fictitious events that were apparently triggered by messages in their Gmail inbox. The majority of the erroneously generated events seem to be all-day events, which were likely brought about by a fault in the Gmail mobile application that was installed on some Android and iOS devices. According to the report, it is not quite obvious which exact bug is responsible for causing this to occur.

Google Calendar users who don't want their schedules cluttered may avoid the problem by going to Settings > Events > Turn Off 'Automatically add events from Gmail to my calendar. If you do this, Google Calendar will no longer be able to monitor your Gmail for upcoming events and alert you to them.

Quite a few Twitter users have been spotted posting images of their Google Calendar applications, which are apparently packed with pointless, all-day appointments.

Y’all, my @googlecalendar has started creating random events based on emails I’ve gotten … only it’s just like, random marketing content and newsletters.



What fresh hell is this? pic.twitter.com/9ZWR4Txw9C — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) December 23, 2022

It's worth noting that Google hasn't formally recognised the reported flaw, discussed it, or provided a workaround.

The Alphabet-owned search engine added a 'Focus time' entry feature last year, allowing users to choose a period of time during which they would be automatically excused from any scheduled meetings.