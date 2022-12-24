Search icon
WhatsApp may soon allow users to report status updates, check details

WhatsApp status update will be forwarded to the company for moderation reasons so they can see if there is a violation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 09:48 PM IST

WhatsApp may soon allow users to report status updates (file photo)

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users with the ability to report status updates on desktop beta. The new feature will allow users to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section, reports WABetaInfo.

If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option.

Same as the reporting messages, the status update will be forwarded to the company for moderation reasons so they can see if there is a violation. However, this feature does not break end-to-end encryption.

Nobody, not even WhatsApp and Meta, can see the content of users` messages and listen to their private calls, but it is important for the company to bring a report option to keep the platform and users safe.

The ability to report status updates is under development and will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform had rolled out a new feature to some beta testers that allows users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop.

