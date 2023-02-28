ChatGPT down for millions of users across US, India, Japan: Netizens spark memefest on Twitter

ChatGPT experiences outage in India, Japan, US (File photo)

OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT, which has been making waves in the professional and educational space, was down for millions of users in the early hours of February 28 across the globe. The ChatGPT services were down for over three hours, as per netizens.

DownDetector, which monitors outages of websites and digital platforms, stated that ChatGPT was experiencing an outage for millions of users across the globe including the US, Europe, India, Japan, Australia, and other countries.

Users posted screenshots on social media which showed that while accessing ChatGPT, users see the "the origin web server timed out responding to this request" error message. Later, OpenAI also confirmed that ChatGPT is experiencing problems for many users.

Addressing the issue, OpenAI said, “Traffic for ChatGPT is beginning to improve after initial fixes have been implemented.” The global outage of ChatGPT lasted for around 3 hours on February 28, and the services of the chatbot were fixed afterward.

While ChatGPT experienced a global outage for millions of users last night, Twitter users sparked a hilarious memefest while talking about how the chatbot services are down for many. Here are the funniest memes on Twitter.

When the servers of ChatGPT are down. pic.twitter.com/7mGcDJ5G8Q — Juan Andrés (@JuanAndresB) February 27, 2023

coding when ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/DlBzDvI2z6 — Variable, this is Knife, over! (@KnifeActual) February 27, 2023

#ChatGPT down, 10 million people restar — Warren Manuel (@WarrenCManuel) February 27, 2023

#ChatGPT has been down for hours now. I have no clue how to write the 347 blog posts I promised my clients. — Michael (@CarricoSEO) February 27, 2023

ChatGPT has gained a lot of popularity across the globe for its immense knowledge of almost all issues across the world. People have been using ChatGPT for their professional as well as for personal reasons, be it writing an email to their boss or a love letter to their partner.

People have been using ChatGPT for preparing presentations for work and doing their homework, which has sparked criticism as well as praise for the artificial intelligence platform. As per OpenAI, ChatGPT was experiencing an outage but is now up and running for all its users.

