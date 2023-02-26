'It will be…': TCS on how ChatGPT will impact offices, employees and jobs

TCS on how ChatGPT will impact offices, employees and jobs | File Photo

With the creation of advanced Artificial Intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, there is both excitement and anxiety of the tasks it may perform better than humans. There are fears that it may replace certain types of employees in offices and, thereby, decrease employment opportunities in the future. One of India’s biggest tech companies, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has shared its view on how ChatGPT and similar AI software will impact offices and employees in the future.

TCS feels that ChatGPT-like generative AI platforms will not replace jobs. Instead, it will become a part of offices and projects as "AI co-worker". Such tools will help in improving productivity but not alter companies’ business models.

"..It (generative AI) will be a co-worker. It will be a co-worker and that co-worker will take time for them to understand the context of the customer," Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of TCS, said in a recent interview.

The comments from the top IT firm which has over 6 lakh employees will somewhat allay fears around AI leading to unemployment. The top TCS executive added that the “job definitions” will change with ChatGPT, but jobs will not get “replaced”.

Lakkad, however, said that it may decrease the requirement for “managerial talent”. But the demand for employees who are lower in the hierarchy will continue. He added that TCS is already using such inputs in “some pockets”. Calling generative AI a “good thing for the future”, he said that the impact will be “collaboration rather than replacement."

(Inputs from PTI)