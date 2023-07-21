Headlines

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 September launch may be saved by Samsung, LG fails key test

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be more expensive than the previous Pro Max model. To recall, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of $1,099 and the upcoming flagship will likely cost more.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 was expected to launch in early September this year. Just like previous years, the flagship Apple iPhone model was rumoured to debut with 3 other models on the second Tuesday of September. However, latest reports suggest that the company may have to delay the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series due to the Pro models. The Apple iPhone 15 series is believed to comprise four models - Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. A report from Bank of America global securities analyst Wamsi Mohan revealed that the launch of the flagship iPhone may be delayed by a few weeks. Although Mohan did not reveal the reason for the delay, another report by The Information may have given a hint.

As per The Informative, Apple is facing issues due to the decreased bezel size of the iPhone 15 Pro models. LG Display, the maker of Apple iPhone displays, are reportedly failing reliability tests during a process. This means that Apple has to rely on Samsung for the initial sales of Apple iPhone 15 Pro. Although The Informative suggests that Apple may only delay the deliveries of Pro models and not the whole launch event, other experts suggest otherwise.

As per tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, Jeff Pu, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be more expensive than the previous Pro Max model. To recall, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of $1,099 and the upcoming flagship will likely cost more.

The reason behind Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max’s higher cost is believed to be larger battery and display along with the periscope lens. The Apple iPhone 15 series will likely go into production next month in August.

