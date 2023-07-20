Headlines

S20 Summit at Isha Yoga Center: Over 100 delegates to have special session with Sadhguru

Apple enters AI race with ChatGPT-like AI chatbot: Report

Seema Haider lover or spy? From fake ID to ‘Indian’ look, 5 suspicious facts about PUBG love story

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

7 best fruits to eat during monsoon

9 IIT graduates who left engineering for Bollywood

Benefits of putting coconut oil in belly button

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Female politicians furious over Manipur video; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani poses with fans at airport, netizens say 'ye wahi hai jo apne pe work kar raha hai'

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

Technology

Apple enters AI race with ChatGPT-like AI chatbot: Report

Apple recently doubled down on hirings for generative AI talent. The company is looking for engineers with a “robust understanding of large language models and generative AI.”

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Apple has reportedly entered the generative artificial intelligence (AI) race with creating what is being referred to as ‘Apple GPT’ internally to take on OpenAI, Microsoft, Google and Meta.

The iPhone maker has created its own AI framework, codenamed “Ajax,” to create large language models, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. 

Ajax reportedly runs on Google Cloud and was built with Google JAX, the search giant’s machine learning framework.

Apple is leveraging Ajax to create large language models and serve as the foundation for the internal ChatGPT-style tool.

The company did not immediately comment on the report.

According to the report, Apple employees are using the chatbot to help with product prototyping. It is similar to Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI.

Apple recently doubled down on hirings for generative AI talent. The company is looking for engineers with a “robust understanding of large language models and generative AI.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that the company would use AI on a “thoughtful basis.”

The news came as Meta also joined the AI race, with launching the release of Llama 2, an open-source large language model, with Microsoft.

Llama 2 is available through a variety of providers and free for commercial use and research.

“We’re opening access to Llama 2 with the support of a broad set of companies and people across tech, academia, and policy who also believe in an open innovation approach to today’s AI technologies,” said Meta.

Recent breakthroughs in AI, and generative AI in particular, have captured the public’s imagination and demonstrated what those developing these technologies have long known -- they have the potential to help people do incredible things, create a new era of economic and social opportunities, and give individuals, creators, and businesses new ways to express themselves and connect with people, according to Meta.

