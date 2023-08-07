Headlines

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

Customers of SBI Bank will also be able to use their credit cards to instantly receive discounts on products that qualify during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale began on 4th August and will go on till 8th. The sale opened with savings on smartphones, laptops, home appliances, cosmetics and many more. Apart from the discount on iPhone 14, customers wishing to purchase new iPad models can benefit from the sale. 

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are both currently on sale at lower pricing. Similar to that, Apple's Mac mini (2023) model, which utilises the most recent M2 chip from the firm, is also offered at a reduced cost as part of the sale.

iPad mini:
Apple’s 9th generation laptop was increased last year to rs 33,900 with the release of the 10th generation model but now has dropped to rs 27,900 during the sale. Customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,250 on SBI credit cards and an exchange discount of up to Rs 26,100 while purchasing the iPad. 

Mac mini:
Apple’s latest Mac mini features up to 24GB of unified memory and runs on the latest version of macOS. The laptop is now available at RS 56,988 during the Amazon sale which is lower than its launch price. Additionally, you can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on SBI credit cards. 

Apple watch ultra:
The most expensive smartwatch model with titanium chassis, improved GPS performance and good battery life was priced at Rs 89,900 during the launch last year. But thanks to Amazon sale, you can now purchase it at Rs 79,899 along with an additional discount of Rs 4,000 if you buy it with SBI credit card and up to Rs 61,000 discount on exchanging an older smartphone. 

Apple Watch Series 8:
Apple Watch Series 8 has an aluminium chassis and supports fitness and heart rate tracking. You can also monitor your blood oxygen saturation levels and more. You can purchase it at RS 41,899 and can get up to Rs 1,500 off with an SBI credit card while exchanging your old phone for up to Rs 38,050 on the device. 

iPhone 14:
iPhone 14 is available at Rs 67,499 during the great Amazon sale. Customers can get an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on SBI credit cards. This is the lowest price that iPhone 14 has ever been sold at. 

iPad:
The iPad (2022) has brought upgrades from the 9th generation iPad. You can buy the 256GB model with wi-fi connectivity at a discounted rate of Rs 57,490. You can avail Rs 1,500 discount of SBI credit cards and exchange an older device for up to Rs 45,950 off. 

