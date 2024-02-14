Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio mocks Airtel in Valentine's Day post, gets cheesy reply…

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio reflects the young heartwarming attitude of the organisation and to mark Valentine's Day 2024, the company decided to have some fun with its rival Airtel.

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom operator in India. It has revolutionised the telecom sector in India with the launch of affordable data plans and devices. India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has already taken Reliance Jio to new heights and he handed over the reins of the company to his son Akash Ambani in 2022. Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio reflects the young heartwarming attitude of the organisation and to mark Valentine's Day 2024, the company decided to have some fun with its rival Airtel. In a Valentine's Day message to Airtel users, Jio warned them about the red flags in a relationship. It also targeted the Airtel Xtreme service in a creative way.

“Dear @airtelindia users, This Valentine's, don't ignore the 'RED' flags in your relationship. It's time to move on from your 'Ex'-stream.” Reliance Jio’s handle posted in X. Continuing the banter, Airtel surprisingly replied to Jio’s post. Airtel shared an image of its campaign that reads ‘Sab kuch try karo. Phir sahi chuno.’



Dear @airtelindia users,

This Valentine's, don't ignore the 'RED' flags in your relationship.

It's time to move on from your 'Ex'-stream.



Here's my number 60008-60008. Call me maybe. #HappyValentinesDay #WithLoveFromJio — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) February 13, 2024

The fun banter of Reliance Jio and Airtel is now going viral on social media platforms. While a few users are finding the tweets funny, a few are complaining about the services offered by telecom giants. Currently, both Jio and Airtel are competing with each other in a race to launch the satellite-based internet service in India.