Akash Ambani led Jio launches new affordable plan: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 12 OTT subscription at just Rs….

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has been dominating the telecom sector in India for quite some time now. Over the past few years, Reliance Jio has revolutionised the way Indians use the internet with the launch of several affordable plans to cater the needs of the Indian consumers. As OTT fever is on a rise in India, Reliance Jio is disrupting the market by offering plans that are bundled with other services and subscription to OTT platforms. The plans bundled with OTT subscriptions are amongst the most popular and to get the most out of it, Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio has launched a new affordable plan with 12 OTT benefits. The new plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscriptions of up to 12 OTT platforms such as Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema. The new loaded Jio prepaid plan is priced at just Rs 148.

The new Reliance Jio prepaid plan of Rs 148 is valid for 28 days and it allows users to access 10GB of 5G data and unlimited voice calls. It also offers subscriptions to JioCinema Premium, along with Sony LIV and Zee5 via the JioTV application.

Akash Ambani is gearing up to launch superfast satellite broadband service like Elon Musk’s Starlink. The Ambani-owned satellite-based giga fiber service called JioSpaceFiber aims to provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Although the company has not officially revealed any update on the launch of the new service yet, a report by Economic Times revealed that Jio will soon receive landing rights and market access authorisations this month from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).