Akash Ambani led Jio launches new affordable plan: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 12 OTT subscription at just Rs….

Headlines

Viral video: Groom's friends break into 'Moye Moye' during wedding, elicits angry reaction from bride

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Court denies ex-US President Donald Trump’s effort to delay defamation trial over rape accusation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Watch: Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Meet man who had Rs 63 crore salary at Rs 121000 crore firm, resigned to join startup with Rs 1141 crore loss, he is…

Health benefits of eating raw onions

Weird facts about Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan

8 foods that increase high blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Ileana D'Cruz says she is still going through postpartum depression: 'There are these intense emotions...'

Watch: Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

HomeTechnology

Technology

Akash Ambani led Jio launches new affordable plan: Unlimited calls, 5G data, 12 OTT subscription at just Rs….

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio has launched a new affordable plan with 12 OTT benefits. The new plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 09:22 AM IST

article-main
Akash Ambani with Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio has been dominating the telecom sector in India for quite some time now. Over the past few years, Reliance Jio has revolutionised the way Indians use the internet with the launch of several affordable plans to cater the needs of the Indian consumers. As OTT fever is on a rise in India, Reliance Jio is disrupting the market by offering plans that are bundled with other services and subscription to OTT platforms. The plans bundled with OTT subscriptions are amongst the most popular and to get the most out of it, Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio has launched a new affordable plan with 12 OTT benefits. The new plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited calls, 5G data and it comes bundled with subscriptions of up to 12 OTT platforms such as Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema. The new loaded Jio prepaid plan is priced at just Rs 148.

The new Reliance Jio prepaid plan of Rs 148 is valid for 28 days and it allows users to access 10GB of 5G data and unlimited voice calls. It also offers subscriptions to JioCinema Premium, along with Sony LIV and Zee5 via the JioTV application.

Akash Ambani is gearing up to launch superfast satellite broadband service like Elon Musk’s Starlink. The Ambani-owned satellite-based giga fiber service called JioSpaceFiber aims to provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Although the company has not officially revealed any update on the launch of the new service yet, a report by Economic Times revealed that Jio will soon receive landing rights and market access authorisations this month from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Busy with Rajya Sabha election, send questionnaire: Arvind Kejriwal to ED after skipping summons

'Bahut zaleel kiya hai': Anurag Dobhal lashes out at BB17 makers, claims their winner is fixed, says Munawar is using...

'Brij Bhushan's Propaganda…’: Sakshi Malik on protests against veteran wrestlers

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC to deliver verdict over pleas seeking probe on Jan 3

Rohan Gurbaxani on getting praise for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: 'I try not to get too caught up in highs or lows' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE