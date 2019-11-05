Zenit vs RB Leipzig, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Zenit will be hosting RB Leipzig on Tuesday at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium.

Zenit lost 2-1 in Germany two weeks ago but are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season. They could go top of Group G with a win.

As for RB Leipzig, after their 6-1 thrashing of Wolfsburg in the cup last week with an 8-0 demolition of Mainz on Saturday, their confidence could not be higher going into this one.

When and where to watch Zenit vs RB Leipzig

Zenit vs RB Leipzig: Predicted Starting XIs

Zenit possible starting lineup: Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Ivanovic, Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos; Driussi, Ozdoev, Barrios, Zhirkov; Dyzuba, Azmoun

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Sabitzer, Laimer, Demme, Forsberg; Werner, Poulsen