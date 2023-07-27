Headlines

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

Is Manipur still burning? Modi government refutes claims of violence, says ‘no killing since July 18’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

When will Jasprit Bumrah return to Team India? Jay Shah gives major update on pacer's fitness

5 Health benefits of consuming honey on empty stomach

Conjunctivitis alert: 8 home remedies for eye flu 

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

HomeSports

Sports

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

The BCCI has contemplated advancing the India-Pakistan fixture by a day due to concerns raised by the local police regarding the provision of sufficient security on October 15.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, has confirmed that there will be some changes to the schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup. These changes will be finalized in collaboration with the ICC within the next few days.

Shah's statement follows recent news that the BCCI is considering moving the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad from October 15 to October 14. Although Shah did not explicitly mention whether this particular match was part of the changes, he did acknowledge that several other cricket boards had reached out to the BCCI, highlighting logistical challenges their teams would face and requesting modifications. However, Shah did not disclose the names of these teams.

"There is a possibility there could be few changes in the schedule" Shah said after a BCCI meeting in Delhi on Thursday. "Several Full Member countries have written in requesting to change two or three dates in the schedule. We are working out with the ICC, and we should be able to clear it in two or three days."

The BCCI has contemplated advancing the India-Pakistan fixture by a day due to concerns raised by the local police regarding the provision of sufficient security on October 15. This date coincides with the commencement of Navratri, a significant nine-day Hindu festival.

Shah, however, categorically dismissed that as the reason. "If security was an issue then why would the match go there (to Ahmedabad). [October] 14-15 is not the problem. Two or three boards have written in, asking to change based on the logistical challenges. There are some matches where there is only a two-day gap, so it will be difficult to play and then travel next day [and then play again]."

Shah confirmed that the venues for the matches will remain unchanged in the revised schedule. However, there will be adjustments made to the time intervals between games.

"As far as possible, we are looking at not changing the venue as well as the matches. Not changing the venue is very important. Teams which have six-day gaps between matches, we are trying to reduce it to four-five days; and those that have just two-day gaps, we are trying to increase to three days."

The World Cup schedule was released a month ago, which was a significant delay compared to the previous two World Cups, where the schedule was announced at least a year in advance. The tournament is set to commence on October 5, with reigning champions England facing off against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. However, the ICC and the BCCI have not yet disclosed the date for ticket sales.

Shah mentioned that the ticketing process for the World Cup, including pricing and the platform, will be announced next week in collaboration with the ICC.

READ| When will Jasprit Bumrah return to Team India? Jay Shah gives major update on pacer's fitness

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment: Registration begins today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check selection process

Oppenheimer: Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj defends controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says 'physical act...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE