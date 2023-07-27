Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

The BCCI has contemplated advancing the India-Pakistan fixture by a day due to concerns raised by the local police regarding the provision of sufficient security on October 15.

The BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, has confirmed that there will be some changes to the schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup. These changes will be finalized in collaboration with the ICC within the next few days.

Shah's statement follows recent news that the BCCI is considering moving the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad from October 15 to October 14. Although Shah did not explicitly mention whether this particular match was part of the changes, he did acknowledge that several other cricket boards had reached out to the BCCI, highlighting logistical challenges their teams would face and requesting modifications. However, Shah did not disclose the names of these teams.

"There is a possibility there could be few changes in the schedule" Shah said after a BCCI meeting in Delhi on Thursday. "Several Full Member countries have written in requesting to change two or three dates in the schedule. We are working out with the ICC, and we should be able to clear it in two or three days."

Shah, however, categorically dismissed that as the reason. "If security was an issue then why would the match go there (to Ahmedabad). [October] 14-15 is not the problem. Two or three boards have written in, asking to change based on the logistical challenges. There are some matches where there is only a two-day gap, so it will be difficult to play and then travel next day [and then play again]."

Shah confirmed that the venues for the matches will remain unchanged in the revised schedule. However, there will be adjustments made to the time intervals between games.

"As far as possible, we are looking at not changing the venue as well as the matches. Not changing the venue is very important. Teams which have six-day gaps between matches, we are trying to reduce it to four-five days; and those that have just two-day gaps, we are trying to increase to three days."

The World Cup schedule was released a month ago, which was a significant delay compared to the previous two World Cups, where the schedule was announced at least a year in advance. The tournament is set to commence on October 5, with reigning champions England facing off against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. However, the ICC and the BCCI have not yet disclosed the date for ticket sales.

Shah mentioned that the ticketing process for the World Cup, including pricing and the platform, will be announced next week in collaboration with the ICC.

