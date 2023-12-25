Virat Kohli set to break this record of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid in IND vs SA Test series

Virat Kohli alongside captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are set to make their first appearance in tomorrow’s (26 December) Test match after the conclusion of ODI World Cup 2023.

As Team India is gearing up for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa tomorrow (26 December 2023) at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, star player Virat Kohli is also set to break the record of legendary players.

During the World Cup 2023, apart from being the highest run-getter (765 runs) in the tournament, Kohli managed to break some legend's long-standing records. After reaching his 50th ton, the modern-day star broke Sachin Tendulkar’s landmark record of scoring most ODI hundreds (49). Now, in his first appearance on the field after the World Cup final loss, he aims to surpass Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag’s record of scoring most Test runs against South Africa.

In the Test series, Kohli has a chance to attain the second spot in the list of Indian batters with the most runs against the Proteas.

Currently, the 35-year-old has scored 1236 runs against South Africa in red-ball cricket. He would need 17 runs more to surpass Dravid (1252 runs) for the third spot and 71 runs more to dethrone Sehwag (1306 runs) from the second spot in the Indian batter list. The record overall is being reigned by Sachin with 1741 runs.

The Test series holds a lot of significance for the Rohit Sharma-led side as they have never won a red-ball series in South Africa.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada