Headlines

Meet man who left abroad to build Rs 41952 crore company in India, his family's net worth is...

Rohit Sharma reveals how he recovered from World Cup final loss

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested at Mumbai airport

Patent dispute: Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 unavailable at its retail stores

Dunki makers host special screening for consulates of various nations as they want to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Just like Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya I also got chance to serve Kashi...', says PM Modi

Meet man who left abroad to build Rs 41952 crore company in India, his family's net worth is...

6 breath-taking places to visit for a snowy vacay this New Year in India

8 bedtime habits for beautiful skin

AI imagines movie villains as Santa Claus

List of Grand Slam winners in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

'Those eyes of Raj Kapoor, looks like Rishi Kapoor': Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal Raha's face, netizens react

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was upset at being replaced by Rashmika in Animal: 'Maaf karo mujhe...'

HomeSports

Sports

Rohit Sharma reveals how he recovered from World Cup final loss

Rohit Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, are set to make their first appearance in tomorrow's Test series after the conclusion of ODI World Cup 2023.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

article-main
Rohit Sharma reveals how he recovered from World Cup final loss
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the highly anticipated India vs South Africa Test series starting tomorrow (26 December 2023), Team India captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media for the first time since the World Cup 2023 final loss.

During the press conference, Rohit opens up on his heartbreaking World Cup final loss and reveals how he overcame it. The Indian skipper said that he is surrounded by so many cricket matches these days, that one has to find the strength.

"The way we played, you expect to go an inch further. Unfortunately, we couldn't do it. That was the hard part. You saw how we managed to play the 10 games. We didn't do certain things well in the final and that's why we lost. It is hard but there's so much happening in life, so much cricket, you've got to find the strength. It took me time to come out but you've got to move on," he said.

"We got a lot of encouragement from the outside world and that motivated me personally to get up," the Indian skipper further said.

Team India coach Rahul Dravid also said that players have already moved on from the World Cup final loss and are focusing on what is coming next, especially winning the Test series in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, alongside Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are set to make their first appearance in tomorrow's Test series after the conclusion of ODI World Cup 2023.

The Test series holds a lot of significance for the Rohit Sharma-led side as they have never won a red-ball series in South Africa.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna 

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

The South Africa tour consists of ODI, T20I, and Test series. So far, the ODI and T20I series have been concluded. 

The T20I series between India and South Africa ended up being tied (1-1). Whereas in the ODI series, Team India under KL Rahul’s guidance won the series against the Proteas by 2-1.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Virat Kohli sweats it out in nets ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test in Centurion

‘COVID-19 JN.1 variant is spreading rapidly but…’: Former AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria gives this advice; Watch

Anand Mahindra responds to Noida boy’s wish of buying Thar for Rs 700, says ‘we would be…’

'Kisiko batana nahi': Suresh Raina discloses the story behind MS Dhoni's wedding invitation - Watch

Meet IAS officer, who once worked labourer at Rs 10 salary, cracked UPSC with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE