Manchester United vs Barcelona: When, where to watch MUN vs BAR Europa League match, team news, livestreaming details

File photo

Manchester United and FC Barcelona will push even harder on Thursday night to show progress from their last meet up which ended in a tie (2-2). The rivals will be head to head for the second time in the Europa League on February 24 at the Old Trafford Stadium at 1:30 am (IST).

The Red Devils will be the favourite in the second leg as they are undefeated in 14 of their last 15 games at Old Trafford. Manchester United conquered the last game at their home venue against Leicester by 3-0.

Under former star player and current manager Xavi Hernandez, FC Barcelona are on a 10-match winning streak.

Team news for Manchester United

Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Marcel Sabitzer and Antony are expected to be selected in the Starting XI. The team will be tough to trounce.

The rivals will meet tonight to show their dominance. Ahead of the Manchester United vs Barcelona, Europa League match, here’s all you need to know:

When and where will the Manchester United vs FC Barcelona match take place?

The Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona will take place on Thursday, February 24 at 1:30am IST at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs FC Barcelona match in India?

The live telecast of the Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live stream of Manchester United vs FC Barcelona match in India?

The live stream of the Europa League match between Manchester United and FC Barcelona will be available on Sony Liv mobile app and website in India.