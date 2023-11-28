Headlines

Cristiano Ronaldo wins penalty, asks referee to overturn the decision, watch viral video

Cristiano Ronaldo's selfless act of asking the referee to overturn a penalty decision during the AFC Champions League encounter against Persepolis has won the hearts of football fans.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

In a rare demonstration of sportsmanship seldom witnessed in football, Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines during the AFC Champions League match between Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and Iran's Persepolis. The football icon took an extraordinary step by actively dismissing a penalty awarded in his favor. The incident unfolded in the early moments of the game when Ronaldo, involved in a play with former Liverpool star Sadio Mane delivering a cross aimed at him, found himself in a contentious situation.

In the second minute, a penalty was initially awarded to Al-Nassr following the interaction involving Ronaldo. However, displaying remarkable integrity, Ronaldo quickly recognized that no foul had occurred. He approached the referee, gesturing that the incident did not warrant a penalty. Subsequent replay footage confirmed the absence of contact on Ronaldo, who promptly stood up and signaled to the referee, advocating for the decision to be overturned.

Ronaldo's act of honesty, considering his immense stature in the football world, has earned widespread praise as an exemplary display of fair play and sportsmanship. It acknowledges the acknowledgment of an error in the referee's initial call.

The match itself concluded without any goals, resulting in a 0-0 draw. Despite the outcome, Al-Nassr maintained a strong position in their group, securing victories in four out of their five games, ensuring their advancement to the knockout stages of the competition. In addition to their Champions League campaign, Al-Nassr is excelling in the Saudi Pro League, currently holding second place, trailing league leaders Al-Hilal by just four points. Ronaldo's presence not only elevates their on-field performance but also brings a level of professionalism and sportsmanship, exemplified by his actions in the match against Persepolis.

This moment involving Ronaldo serves as a poignant reminder of the significance of fair play in sports, illustrating how even the most competitive athletes can uphold the spirit of the game.

