Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu awards Rs. 50 lakh, plot to Kidambi Srikanth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday awarded ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Rs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2017, 09:37 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday awarded ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Rs. 50 lakh and a 1000 square yard plot in Amaravati region.

Srikanth, who gave in the best performances of his career, won Indonesian Open Series and Australian Open Series within a week's time and made the entire nation proud.

The Indian shuttler defeated reigning Olympic champion Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the final of the Australia Open Super Series to win his second title in two weeks.

He had earlier won the Indonesia Open Super Series title on June 18.

Srikanth has been in sensational form and has also improved his ranking. He jumped 11 places to reach the 11th spot after Indonesia Open Super Series victory. He, however, has achieved a career high ranking of number three.

With his latest wins, the 24-year-old is now the second most successful Indian badminton player in Super Series with four titles after ace women shuttler Saina Nehwal (10) and two ahead of Olympic medalist PV Sindhu (2). He is also number six on the list of men's super-series titles winners.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

