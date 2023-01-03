American football player Damar Hamlin collapses after tackle during NFL match, watch video

Damar Hamlin collapses midway during NFL match

During an NFL match between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle midway through the game.

The incident took place in the first quarter of the match, and a video of the incident has emerged on social media.

Hamlin fell on his back after making a tackle, he got up after the blow but collapsed on the field moments later.

Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins was on the receiving end of the tackle, after which Hamlin couldn't get up. He was administered CPR on the field and was driven to the hospital straight out of the stadium, where his condition remains critical as per a report by CNN.

WATCH:

One of the freaky things about the Damar Hamlin hit is that it looked so routine. Blow to the upper chest. Slight glance off the helmet. Then he stands up and completely collapses. Disturbing stuff. #PrayersforHamlin pic.twitter.com/YhO09uPpZO January 3, 2023

While the match between Bills and Bengals was suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter, coaches of both teams met each other on the field, and afterwards, the game was suspended by NFL.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday released a statement, confirming that Damar Hamlin is currently in critical condition.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition," said Goodell.

He continued, "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available."

"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game," informed Roger further.