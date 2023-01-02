Which 20 players BCCI have shortlisted for ICC ODI World Cup 2023? Harsha Bhogle gives his verdict

BCCI have shortlisted 20 core players for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at home, BCCI on Sunday had a review conference to discuss the previous year, and the road going forward.

As per multiple reports, the apex body has shortlisted as many as 20 core groups of players which will be rotated to manage their workload and keep them in peak shape by the time the World Cup comes around.

While the BCCI did not reveal which 20 players have been shortlisted for the World Cup probables list, many cricket experts decided to decode which players would have been considered in the final list.

Cricket commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle named the 23 list of players, which BCCI must have taken into consideration.

"I would imagine this is the core that selectors & team management would work with: Rohit,Rahul,Gill, Virat, Shreyas,Ishan,Rishabh,Sky, Samson,Pandya, Axar,Jadeja, Washington, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Shami, Arshdeep, Prasidh, Siraj, Shardul. This is 21. My next 2: Patidar & Umran," wrote Bhogle on Twitter.

While the list is not official yet, there is a general belief that the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Deepak Chahar are some of the names who may not be included in the final list given the intense competition of places.

Team India have a packed schedule this year, and there will be the IPL as well, so the new selectors will be eager to avoid a repetition of what unfolded in the past 12 months wherein key players like KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja missed important events likes the Asia Cup 2022, and the T20 World Cup as well.