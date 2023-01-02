Team India head coach Rahul Dravid to be replaced by VVS Laxman after 2023 ODI World Cup?

Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid (File photo)

After some disappointing losses of the Indian cricket team in the year 2022, it is likely that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to shake things up, which means that Rahul Dravid can be replaced as the head coach of Team India this year.

The BCCI reportedly conducted a review meeting to discuss the roadmap of the Indian cricket team in 2023, where several strategies and changes were discussed. Now, reports are claiming that Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid can be replaced by VVS Laxman.

A report by News18 Cricketnext has said it is reliably learned that Rahul Dravid’s contract as the head coach of the Indian cricket team may not be renewed after the 2023 ODI World Cup, after which it is set to expire. Further, VVS Laxman is being considered for the job.

Laxman, 48, has filled in as the head coach of the Indian team in Dravid`s absence. He was with the team for the bilateral series against Ireland in June 2022, as well as for the first T20I against England and the short tour of Zimbabwe.

He was also with the Indian team for the 2022 edition of the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE when Dravid was down with Covid-19 and has also travelled to New Zealand as the head coach of the team for their white-ball tour immediately after the T20 World Cup ended in November 2022.

Not just this, but the report also said that the decision of split coaching is currently not being considered for Team India. A BCCI official was quoted as saying, “Has that happened in Indian cricket before?”

Ever since he took over from Ravi Shastri as the head coach in November 2021, Dravid has had an indifferent run at the helm of the Indian team. After the loss for India in the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup, it is likely that VVS Laxman will take the top job soon.

(With IANS inputs)

