FD interest rate: THIS bank hikes fixed deposit rate by 25 basis points, offers up to 8.25 per cent interest

FD interest rate: The new fixed deposits rates are applicable with effect from December 12

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

AU Small Finance Bank, which is the country's largest small finance bank, has announced a hike in fixed deposit (FD) and savings account interest rates. The new rates are applicable with effect from December 12.

The bank has hiked its peak FD rate for retail deposits by 25 basis points, from the existing 7.5 percent to 7.75 percent for regular customers and 8 percent to 8.25 percent for senior citizens, according to a press release. In October this year, the bank hiked FD rates by up to 60 basis points for retail deposits.

AU Small Finance Bank has also increased its savings deposit rate to 7.25 percent per annum for savings accounts having balances ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore. 

