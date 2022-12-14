FD interest rate: THIS bank hikes fixed deposit rate by 25 basis points, offers up to 8.25 per cent interest (file photo)

AU Small Finance Bank, which is the country's largest small finance bank, has announced a hike in fixed deposit (FD) and savings account interest rates. The new rates are applicable with effect from December 12.

The bank has hiked its peak FD rate for retail deposits by 25 basis points, from the existing 7.5 percent to 7.75 percent for regular customers and 8 percent to 8.25 percent for senior citizens, according to a press release. In October this year, the bank hiked FD rates by up to 60 basis points for retail deposits.

AU Small Finance Bank has also increased its savings deposit rate to 7.25 percent per annum for savings accounts having balances ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Interested in a life full of guilt-free treats Make it all possible with 7.25 interest p.a.* on your AU Savings Account. #SavingsAccount #InterestRates #MonthlyInterest pic.twitter.com/tEtXJjC8fR December 12, 2022

