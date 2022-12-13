Multibagger stock: Investment up by over 300% in 2.5 years, Rs 10,000 grows to THIS amount

Multibagger stock alert | File Photo

Saving and investing for the future is key to ensuring you stay stress-free in the volatile financial atmosphere today. While some people prefer safer investment options that are risk-free, stock market investments are riskier bets but can pay off handsomely. Several stocks go multibagger over years and give their backers mighty returns. Today, we will tell you about one such stock that brought back over 300 percent returns in two and a half years.

Investment grows by 300 percent in 2.5 years, here’s how

The stock under spotlight today is a multibagger liquor stock. The company is called Radico Khaitan Ltd. The stock of Radico Khaitan is currently trading at Rs 1,073. In the last five years the stock has grown by over Rs 800. The big run of the stock has come in the last two and a half years. The stock traded at Rs 262.85 back in March 2020. Since then, the shares of the stock have skyrocketed by 308 percent.

The price of the stock has grown by Rs 810 in this time span. This means that an investment of Rs 10,000 back in 2020 would now be worth over Rs 40,000 in December 2022.

The stock reached its all-time high of 1246.85 back in January 2022. Since then, the stock suffered a drop in mid-year, reaching 760.60 in May. However, the multibagger stock bounced back and has been on an upward trend in the last six months, reaching 1134.15 in December starting, and is now currently trading at 1073.

About the company

Radico Khaitan is one of India’s leading liquor manufacturers. The company’s liquor brands are sold not just in India but in over 85 nations including European countries, US, UK, Australia, Canada and South America. Apart from Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor, it also makes industrial alcohol and fertilisers.

The company was founded back in 1943 and was formerly known as Rampur Distillery and Chemical Company. It has five manufacturing units in Rampur (Uttar Pradesh),Bajpur (Uttarakhand), Thimmapur (Telangana), Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Reengus (Rajasthan). It also has several affiliate bottling companies across India.

Some of its most famous brands include 8PM whisky, Contessa rum, Magic Moments Vodka and Jaisalmer gin.

