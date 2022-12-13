7th Pay Commission: Bad news on DA Arrear of 18 months for central government employees, know details

The central employees have experienced a major shock. Regarding the arrears of DA, or Dearness Allowance, for 18 months, the government has provided written information before the Rajya Sabha. All hopes are dashed in light of the information provided by the Finance Ministry in the Rajya Sabha. 18-month DA arrears are no longer available. The money for three instalments will not be delivered, according to the central government.

DA arrear of 18 months

During the Covid-19, three instalments of DA arrears- January 1, 2022, July 1, 2020, and Jan 1, 2021, were stopped. The Finance Minister has made it clear to central government employees that arrears of 18 months will not be available.





In July 2021, the government reinstated Dearness Allowance. However, there was no mention of the three payments' money that had been unpaid for the previous 18 months. Beginning on July 1, 2021, the government increased the dearness allowance by 11%. After that, the dearness allowance increased from 17 to 28 per cent starting in July 2021. However, it is currently at 38%. However, the workers also demanded compensation for the 18 months that the dearness allowance was halted.

DA Arrears for pensioners

The Dearness Relief pensioners will not receive the arrears of the DA Arrear, the Finance Ministry made explicit in the Rajya Sabha. It was said in the written response that there is no such provision and that the government is not even thinking about it.

Last year, pensioners also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter addressing the demand for DA arrears, pleading with him to become involved. However, no choice was made in this regard.

Dearness Allowance or Dearness Relief is the right of employees and pensioners, says Employees Union and it cannot be stopped since the employees worked hard during the period of Corona. The Employees Union request the government to consider other aspects of the same matter. However, the unions are making a strategy for the movement.

Government saved Rs 34,000

Since the government ceased paying dearness allowance, it has saved Rs 34,000 crore. The combined arrears of Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and DR for federal government retirees are thought to be in the neighbourhood of Rs 34,000 crore.