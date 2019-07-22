Rains set to return to Mumbai this week

Headlines

Tomato price hike: Major relief for Delhi NCR, tomato rates dropped to Rs 80 amid vegetable inflation

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Explained: India’s rise in domestic violence linked with temperature spike, global warming? Know how

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj makes shocking statement, alleges conspiracy amid flood situation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Delhi Floods: Heavy Rain Lashes Part Of Delhi Amid Yamuna Water Flood

Diabetes Tips: Healthy fat-rich foods to manage blood sugar levels

Shilajit: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic herb for women

AI imagines Hollywood stars and their twins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Apple Vision Pro: Apple unveils Vision Pro, everything you need to know about it

Adipurush's box office collection on day 6 crashes to new low, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari spotted at same restaurant & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 22

Australia Bus Crash: ‘Horrific tragedy’ leaves 10 dead as bus carrying wedding guests rolls over

James Cameron quashes 'offensive rumours' of making film about Titan submersible tragedy

This actress became Bollywood’s highest female taxpayer with Rs 10 crore tax; it’s not Alia, Katrina, Kareena, Aishwarya

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Rains set to return to Mumbai this week

According to IMD officials, Mumbai is likely to receive good rains throughout this week due to a low pressure being created in the Arabian sea

article-main
Latest News

Virat A Singh

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After seeing very little rain in the last ten days, weathermen have predicted the development of favourable conditions, which are likely to bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai this week.

According to IMD officials, Mumbai is likely to receive good rains throughout this week due to a low pressure being created in the Arabian sea. "It is surely going to be a rainy week ahead for Mumbaikars. Till date from June 1, Santacruz has received 1446.2 mm rainfall and Colaba has received 1019.1 mm," said the official, adding that the week will offer some respite from the heat and humidity.

Rajesh Kapadia, a private weather forecaster who also runs the popular weather blog Vagaries of Weather, informed that while Mumbai is likely to receive heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday, the intensity of rains will increase from Wednesday evening and the city can experience very heavy rains that are likely to continue till Friday.

"A low pressure embedded inside the off-shore trough off the west coast is developing, which will cause heavy rains from July 24 to 26. We will be closely monitoring the situation and will be issuing timely alerts for Mumbaikars," said Kapadia.

"Rains seemed to have disappeared from Mumbai and the last few days have been extremely hot and humid. It is good news that rains will be making a comeback to the city and we hope it rains plenty," said Nitesh Rane a Borivali resident.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Shetty shares big update on Golmaal 5, says for the next year, all his ‘focus and energy’ are on this film

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

Meet the man who owns world's costliest private jet worth Rs 3200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Musk

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE