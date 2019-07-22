Rains set to return to Mumbai this week

According to IMD officials, Mumbai is likely to receive good rains throughout this week due to a low pressure being created in the Arabian sea

After seeing very little rain in the last ten days, weathermen have predicted the development of favourable conditions, which are likely to bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai this week.

According to IMD officials, Mumbai is likely to receive good rains throughout this week due to a low pressure being created in the Arabian sea. "It is surely going to be a rainy week ahead for Mumbaikars. Till date from June 1, Santacruz has received 1446.2 mm rainfall and Colaba has received 1019.1 mm," said the official, adding that the week will offer some respite from the heat and humidity.

Rajesh Kapadia, a private weather forecaster who also runs the popular weather blog Vagaries of Weather, informed that while Mumbai is likely to receive heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday, the intensity of rains will increase from Wednesday evening and the city can experience very heavy rains that are likely to continue till Friday.

"A low pressure embedded inside the off-shore trough off the west coast is developing, which will cause heavy rains from July 24 to 26. We will be closely monitoring the situation and will be issuing timely alerts for Mumbaikars," said Kapadia.

"Rains seemed to have disappeared from Mumbai and the last few days have been extremely hot and humid. It is good news that rains will be making a comeback to the city and we hope it rains plenty," said Nitesh Rane a Borivali resident.