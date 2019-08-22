Headlines

Mumbai police-citizen interaction programme applauded by locals

AT YOUR SERVICE: Janta Darbaar brings together help-seekers and providers under one roof

Updated: Aug 22, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

'Janta Darbaar', which is a weekly police-citizen interaction programme saw the presence of more than 60 people on Tuesday evening. The initiative which has been taken by the city police commissioner Sanjay Barve has been widely appreciated by the local citizens who try to get in touch with senior police officers to place their grievances when they are not properly addressed at the local police station. Barve being the top cop heads the Darbaar usually, which is also chaired by five senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from the Joint Police Commissioner (JCP) rank.

The program is organised every Tuesday and Thursday at the visitor's hall situated at the ground floor of the new police commissioner building in Crawford Market and is attended by an average strength of 80-90 people. When DNA visited the Darbar, it was seen that the local residents who are actually help-seekers were also accompanied by their lawyers who can efficiently explain the cases of their clients to police officers who then instructs the ground-level officer to take serious cognizance of the matter concerned.

"People staying across Mumbai who have their cases registered across 94 police stations usually approach the superior officers if the matter is not seeing any progress in terms of investigation. Crimes related to cyber domain, economic offences and cheating are most common and once the seniors hear it, they immediately call the concerned senior police inspector of the police station or the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the zone through video conferencing and instruct them to provide remedy to the people in all possible ways and as early as possible," said a police officer who was handling the program.

JCP of Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Rajvardhan Sinha, Madhukar Pandey from traffic, Naval Bajaj from Administration, Vinay Kumar Choubey from Law and Order and Santosh Rastogi from crime, assist Barve in listening to complaints falling under their respective domains.

Indrajeet, a Mulund resident who had attended the Darbaar said, "I fell victim to a cybercrime long back but no concrete step was taken by the police station. The concept of Darbaar made me realise that police willingly wants to reach out to larger masses and after explaining my case to a senior police officer, I can take a sigh of relief and expect to see some positive results soon."

