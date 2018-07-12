Headlines

Mumbai

world

Mumbai: Null Bazaar flooded, thanks to garbage

Locals said that this happens every monsoon, that most of their shops and even the century-old building, Zohra Manzil, is surrounded with water, mostly due to garbage.

Latest News

Varun Singh

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:55 AM IST

The rains over Monday-Tuesday submerged one of the oldest markets in South Mumbai, Null Bazaar, known for its finest meat and chicken cuts.

Locals said that this happens every monsoon, that most of their shops and even the century-old building, Zohra Manzil, is surrounded with water, mostly due to garbage.

The ground plus three storey building is inside the bazaar. There are shops which sell vegetables and many where one can get meat.

Rehan Khan, a butcher who sells meat at Null Bazaar, said, "On Tuesday, the market was surrounded by water, the chicken had to be shifted to the upper racks, as water seeped inside the cages. This happens every monsoon, and traders as well as residents struggle. All this because garbage lies unattended and the BMC doesn't take necessary action."

Nafees Ahsan, statys in Zohra Manzil, and claims that the building is nearly 100-year old. "The stagnated water does cause problems. There are bare wires that are dangerous. We face a lot of problems during monsoon. Even the slightest of rains lead to waterlogging in this area."

Senior structural engineer, Satish Dhupelia, siad that after a heavy spell of showers, chances of old dilapidated buildings getting further damaged rise.

"Rainwater is soaked by the timber and wood. It even seeps into the cracks. And when heavy spells are followed by a sunny day, this water evaporates, causing damage to the strength of the building. This is one of the reasons why buildings get damaged," he said.

Local BMC corporator of Null Bazaar area, Atul Shah, said that he had visited the area and did find waterlogging on Monday.

"We have held a meeting with the administration and are also asking the locals to maintain cleanliness. If garbage is properly disposed of , the problem of waterlogging won't persist," he said.

