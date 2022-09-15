Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 14 under Rs 55,000, iPhone 14 Pro with up to 26,000 discount

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 will begin next week from September 23 and the etailer has revealed massive deals on numerous Apple iPhone models including iPhone 13, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini. The newly launched Apple iPhone 14 series will go on sale in India tomorrow (September 16) and the new iPhone range will also be available for purchase in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022. Although Flipkart may not reduce the price of the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it is expected that the bank offers and exchange deals will still be available for new Apple flagship smartphones.

Apple iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs 79,900 and buyers will be able to get Rs 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit Non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions. Bringing the value of the Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 74,900. In addition to this, Flipkart’s page also reads that iPhone 14 buyers will also be able to get up to Rs 22,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone. This means with bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 will be available under Rs 55,000 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022.

When it comes to Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, buyers can get Rs 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit Non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions. Similar exchange offer is also available for iPhone 14 Pro models.

Launched last week, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models come with tons of new features and upgrades from their predecessor. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max get a better triple camera system at the rear, notchless display with Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip and others.