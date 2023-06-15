Shahi paneer, malai kofta, butter chicken are best-rated curries in the world

Indian food is well known for its colourful spices, full flavours, and variety of culinary choices. The ability to create delicious curries that tempt palates around the world is one of its most prized possessions. Three Indian curries were named among the top candidates for the title of greatest curries in the world in a recent award given by the esteemed culinary platform Taste Atlas.

Shahi Paneer has claimed a spectacular ranking for taking the fourth place, followed by Malai Kofta in fifth place and Butter Chicken in sixth. This outstanding accomplishment illustrates the culinary prowess and broad appeal of Indian curries, solidifying their position on the world culinary arena.

Know more about these dishes

Shahi paneer is a creamy Indian dish made with paneer cheese and a rich, spiced tomato-based sauce. It's usually served with rice or naan bread.

Butter chicken is a popular Indian dish made with marinated chicken in a creamy tomato-based sauce. It has a mild, slightly sweet flavor and is usually served with rice or naan bread.

Malai kofta is an Indian vegetarian dish made with deep-fried vegetable balls (kofta) in a creamy tomato-based sauce. The koftas are usually made with paneer cheese, potatoes, and vegetables, and are served with rice or naan bread.

Phanaeng Curry from Thailand, which garnered a 4.9 rating, came in first place on the list. With a 4.8 rating, Khao Soi from Northern Thailand came in second, and Kare from Japan took third with a 4.7 rating. Thailand's Green Curry, Massaman Curry, and Thai Curry took the seventh, eighth, and tenth places, respectively, while Japan's Kare Raisu took the ninth place.