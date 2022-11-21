Thanks for your hospitality': Rituparna Sengupta shares dazzling pics of her visit to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas house

Rituparna Sengupta, an actor, recently made a visit to Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles residence. The star uploaded images from her trip to meet Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, on Sunday. Since she was likely travelling to India at the time of the visit, Priyanka wasn't at home.

Rituparna shared a couple of pictures on Instagram from her visit and also penned a long note for Madhu Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's mother, thanking her for the hospitality.

She wrote, “Thank you aunty for sending this lovely picture of the candle a little gift from me and sending a beautiful note....it was a pleasure to see you in LA a few days back ...thanks for all your hospitality .. (heart emoji), it was lovely to meet you and the Jonas family...missed Priyanka royally as she was travelling...the house looks like a dream ...made some beautiful memories ...lots of love..aunty you are a sweetheart.”

Rituparna can be seen posing with Madhu beside the pool in the photos, and afterwards, with Nick and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., Rituparna also took solo pictures across the backyard while wearing a flowing white dress with stripes.

Many of the actor's admirers voiced their disappointment at missing her chance to meet Priyanka Chopra. “Wanted to see her and Priyanka together. What a shame” wrote one while others agreed with her praise of the house. “House is literally what dreams are made of,” read one comment.