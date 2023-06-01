Ranveer Singh to Varun Dhawan: These Bollywood celebs had real life ghost encounters

All of us have experienced our fair share of paranormal encounters. All of us have experienced the uncomfortable sensation that someone is watching us. You're mistaken, though, if you believe that being plagued by ghosts is merely a normal person's problem. Some of our beloved Bollywood stars have also experienced the paranormal's wrath. They've also experienced a fair share of weird and unsettling things. Although they would appear to most people to be publicity gimmicks, celebrities assure everyone that the encounters were far too genuine for that.

Here are 5 Bollywood stars who experienced the most scary phantom encounters.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, a Bollywood actor, claimed that while he was sleeping at a hotel, he sensed an unearthly presence. The actor was in Las Vegas to shoot "ABCD 2," his latest movie. He was staying in the late Frank Sinatra, a legendary singer, favoured hotel. Rumour has it that the singer's ghost still resides there. According to rumours, Varun had an extraordinary encounter and declared, "The suite was definitely haunted because at night I would hear someone singing and the doors would just fling open."

Neil Nitin Mukesh

When an incident happened at the site they were filming in, Neil Nitin Mukesh was busy shooting for his movie "3G." According to rumours, the area was haunted, and a light boy working on the set constantly complaining about strange happenings. Then, all of a sudden, he began sprinting towards the actor and everyone else there. He said that a person who was standing next to him had walked straight by him when asked why he was unhappy. "No one believed him at first but when he sat trembling like a leaf is when we sat and heard him out," Neil stated.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The director of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui film "Aatma," Suparna Verma, spoke of a shocking experience. While they were filming a particular scene, the director noticed an odd occurrence. Behind Nawazuddin, a picture frame was tilting. Suparna and Nawaz, however, chose to ignore it and concentrate on the shoot. The frame came crumbling down as soon as she disregarded it, despite the nail being firmly in place. Even more unsettling was the absence of any air. Everyone was obviously afraid.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer is one of the actors who has never believed in ghosts or the paranormal, but the actor claimed to have encountered something unusually bizarre while filming "Bajirao Mastani." When Ranveer felt a presence surrounding him, he described it as "a very trippy experience" and insisted that it was Peshwa Bajirao. Ranveer said, "One day, some white dust settled on a black wall on the set and the dust took the shape of Bajirao. It has the turban, the eyes, nose, the mooch and the arms."

Bipasha Basu

While filming at Mukesh Mill for her movie "Gunah," Bipasha Basu had an odd experience. In some of her rooms, the actress was unable to learn her lines, and even the director kept observing odd things. Later on, another female was there filming for a movie. She began acting erratically, as if she were possessed. Later, she was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away.