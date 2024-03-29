Twitter
Ranga Panchami 2024: Date, time, significance, celebrations and more

'Greenest green flag': Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's role reversal as he cooks for pehli rasoi at Kriti Kharbanda's home

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB to release matric result on this date, check details

'Hope this romance...': Taapsee Pannu drops first Insta post after her reported secret wedding to Mathias Boe

IPL 2024: 16 year-old Afghan set to join KKR squad, to replace…

The celebrations of Ranga Panchami are characterized by exuberant revelry, with streets and neighborhoods transformed into a riot of colors and laughter.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 04:20 PM IST

Ranga Panchami, also known as Shimga or Shimgo in Maharashtra, is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated with enthusiasm across various parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Falling on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu lunar month of Phalguna, which typically corresponds to March in the Gregorian calendar, Ranga Panchami marks the culmination of the colorful festival of Holi. In 2024, Ranga Panchami is poised to bring communities together in a spirited display of tradition and culture.

Ranga Panchami 2024: Date and time

Ranga Panchami 2024 Date: March 30th, 2024

Panchami tithi begins: 08:20 PM on March 29th, 2024

Panchami tithi ends: 09:13 PM on March 30th, 2024

Ranga Panchami 2024: Significance

Ranga Panchami holds deep cultural and religious significance for Hindus. The festival is a jubilant occasion, signifying the victory of good over evil, the onset of spring, and the blossoming of new beginnings. It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna, the epitome of love and playfulness, played Holi with the residents of Vrindavan, immortalizing the essence of this celebration.

Ranga Panchami 2024: Celebrations

The celebrations of Ranga Panchami are characterized by exuberant revelry, with streets and neighborhoods transformed into a riot of colors and laughter. The day begins with devotees visiting temples to offer prayers and seek blessings for prosperity and happiness.

One of the most iconic aspects of Ranga Panchami is the playful throwing of colors, known as "gulal," on friends, family, and even strangers. People gather in open spaces, parks, and streets, armed with vibrant colored powders and water guns, indulging in friendly banter and spreading joy with every splash of color. The air resonates with the sounds of laughter, music, and joyous chants of "Holi Hai!" as people immerse themselves in the festive spirit.

Communities come together to organize cultural programs, folk dances, and traditional music performances, adding to the festive fervor. In Maharashtra, the festival is celebrated as Shimga, where men and women perform the traditional folk dance known as 'Gondhal' and 'Tamasha,' depicting mythological tales and societal narratives.

Sumptuous feasts are prepared, featuring an array of traditional delicacies such as gujiyas, puran poli, and thandai, adding a gastronomic delight to the festivities. It's a time for family gatherings, sharing laughter, stories, and creating cherished memories that will be reminisced upon for years to come.

