Pigmentation: 4 reasons why you a dark underarms

Photo: Pexels

The pigmentation you are probably dealing with is a normal part of life and everyone has it. So, you should never be embarrassed to wear a sleeveless top. We need to understand that skin in your underarms is very delicate which is why it's more prone to damage and using harmful chemicals can worsen the condition. And to solve this problem you first need to know its root cause.

4 main causes of underarm pigmentation:

Friction- Friction is the most common cause of pigmentation in the underarms. Wearing tight and fitted clothes all day can cause irritation and in turn hyperpigmentation. Wearing comfortably fit clothes and choosing natural fabrics like cotton or silk over artificial ones lets your skin breathe and reduces the chances of irritation.

Shaving- Shaving is the fastest and easiest way to get rid of the fuzz on your underarms, but it is also the most common reason behind the discoloration of your underarms. Frequent shaving removes the protective top layer of your skin along with the hair. Thus, the sensitive skin of your underarms is more exposed to sweat, dirt, and skin care products, eventually leading to irritation and discoloration.

Underarm Products- Deodrants do a great job in making your underarms smell fresh, but they can be the reason behind its darkening. You may be sensitive to skin care products containing fragrances and alcohol, that can irritate your skin and cause hyperpigmentation. Opt for alcohol-free deodorants and antiperspirants and make sure not to spray them directly onto your skin. This can help you to avoid irritation.

Sweat- If you are someone who sweats a lot, you must be familiar with the odor that usually accompanies it. The bacteria that flourishes in your sweaty underarm not only causes the smell, but can also cause discoloration of your underarms in the long run.