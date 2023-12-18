Headlines

Meet Nita Ambani's make-up artist, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Yami Gautam, Mrunal Thakur are her clients, she charges...

Nishi Singh had also been a member of the flight crew with Kingfisher Airlines, as per her LinkedIn profile.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

The grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) witnessed the magnificence and grace of Nita Ambani, who was styled to perfection by  Nishi Singh. Nishi Singh, who boasts of an extensive portfolio that includes collaborations with some of Bollywood's biggest stars, played a pivotal role in creating the stunning look for Nita Ambani's NMACC launch event.

Sharing her thoughts on the experience of working with Nita Ambani, Nishi Singh expressed, "Working with Nita Ambani was an extraordinary experience. Despite my initial excitement and nervousness, considering her remarkable achievements and the significance of NMACC, she made the entire process enjoyable. Nita Ma'am was pleased with the final result, and I would eagerly welcome the opportunity to collaborate with her again in the future."

Nishi Singh had also been a member of the flight crew with Kingfisher Airlines, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Hailing from Jamshedpur, Nishi Singh has carved a niche for herself in the glamour industry. Born and raised in Birsanagar, she maintains a strong connection with her roots, visiting her parents and maternal grandparents in Jamshedpur on rare occasions. Her family background includes her maternal grandfather Ramlakhan Singh, a retired Tata Motors employee, and her father, Ajay Kumar Singh, a retired government school teacher.

Nishi Singh's success story includes seven years of training in Delhi and a six-month stint in the USA before making waves in the Mumbai and Delhi circuits. With a professional journey spanning over a decade, Nishi Singh has collaborated closely with Bollywood A-listers, contributing to films such as Dhadak, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Prithviraj Chauhan, Ghost Stories, among others.

Her impressive clientele includes celebrities like Kiara Advani, Mira Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. 

Nishi Singh charges a fee of over Rs 30,000 for every event, according to WeddingBazaar. Her journey from Jamshedpur to the glamour of Bollywood exemplifies the heights one can achieve through dedication and hard work.

