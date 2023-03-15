How much does Mukesh-Nita Ambani's cook earn in a month? Check whopping salary here

Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani

One of the world's richest people, Reliance's Mukesh and Nita Ambani live a luxurious lifestyle. Whether it is their home Antilia, the second most expensive house in the world after Buckingham Palace, or their drivers, or cooks, the Ambani family leads a royal life.

Today, we will tell you about Mukesh Ambani's eating habits, his cook, and how much he earns working for one of the richest men in the world.

Mukesh Ambani is a vegeterian. He does eat eggs but refrains from consuming any form of meat or alcoholic beverages. His favourite foods are simple including dal, roti, and rice.

Mukesh Ambani is also fond of Thai cuisine, but his typical Sunday breakfast includes a South Indian dish of idli-sambhar. Nita Ambani has also revealed that no matter how busy Mukesh Ambani's schedule is, he makes sure to have dinner with the family.

Therefore, it is only safe to assume that Mukesh Ambani's cook plays a significant role in his day-to-day life but do you know what is the salary of Mukesh Ambani's cook?

Media reports claim that Ambani’s chef at Antilia gets paid Rs 2 lakh per month. That is an annual salary of Rs 24 lakh per year.

A few days back, reports claimed that Mukesh Ambani's driver also gets the same Rs 2 lakh as his salary per month.

As per media reports, every employee at Antilia makes around the same amount of money.

Apart from the monthly salary, Ambani's employees also get insurance and tuition reimbursement. Surprisingly, some of Mukesh Ambani's staff members have their kids attend school in the United States.

Just a few days back it was revealed that after receiving a 66% hike, Delhi MLAs will earn Rs 90,000 per month. So, that means, Mukesh Ambani's chef earns more than most Indian MLAs.