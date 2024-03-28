Good Friday 2024: Know about date, history, significance, and celebration

The date of Good Friday fluctuates annually between March 20 and April 23. This year, the celebration takes place on March 29.

Christians throughout the globe gather on Good Friday to remember the hours leading up to Jesus Christ's crucifixion. It is the day before Easter, the festival honouring Jesus Christ's resurrection from the dead three days after his crucifixion. Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday; it is the Friday of Holy Week.

The date of Good Friday fluctuates annually between March 20 and April 23. This year, the celebration takes place on March 29. Christians observe a day of fasting and abstinence known as Good Friday so they may reflect on Jesus' crucifixion via prayer, scripture readings, and preaching.

History

The Bible describes Jesus' arrest and execution by Roman authorities under Pontius Pilate. Crucifixion was the Roman Empire's ultimate form of punishment for criminals at the time. Jesus was put to death by crucifixion, a cruel and torturous method of punishment that entailed nailing him to a wooden cross and leaving him there to bleed to death.

The four Gospels in the New Testament detail the days leading up to Jesus' crucifixion. Jesus' arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, his trial before Pilate, and his subsequent crucifixion are all recounted in the Gospels. His crucifixion and subsequent burial are also documented.

On Good Friday, Christians throughout the globe hold special ceremonies to remember the sacrifice Jesus Christ made for them. The crucifixion is commemorated in many churches with processions, reenactments, and reverence of the cross.

Significance

Faith in Jesus Christ's atoning death on the cross for humankind's sins is central to the meaning of Good Friday. Christians believe that Jesus Christ made it possible for God to forgive sins for humans to enter into an everlasting relationship with him via his death and resurrection.