Feeling lethargic: 5 reasons why you always feel tired

Feeling fatigued can be a major impediment to your lifestyle. Not only it keeps you low on energy, but it negatively affects your mood and" decreases motivation as well. If you feel like you are always tired, fatigue is probably a symptom of some other condition.

Anemia is a condition that is caused by a lack of red blood cells. Old red blood cells are not timely replaced by newer ones. This causes problems in oxygen transport, resulting in chronic fatigue. You may become anemic due to low iron, folate, or vitamin B12 intake. Increasing the intake of these vitamins and minerals in your diet usually helps deal with fatigue. The thyroid gland is responsible for the production of hormones that help regulate, the body's metabolism. An underactive thyroid gland results in a condition known as hypothyroidism. Hypothyroidism may be caused by other conditions such as Hashimoto's thyroiditis. Another possible reason for fatigue could be diabetes Type 2. Diabetes affects the body's energy management capabilities by increasing insulin resistance.

Decreased insulin activity means decreased glucose intake by the body's cells. If you find yourself out of breath after regular activity, such as climbing the stairs, you might have a weak heart. Decreased heart function due to weakness in the organ can cause issues with stamina. You need to consult a heart specialist and work out the problem with your heart, and how you can restore its function. Fibromyalgia is a fairly common musculoskeletal problem that affects the muscle, and soft tissues.

The exact cause of the condition is not known, but it can be dealt with by adopting certain changes in lifestyle, such as increased exercise. Arthritis disorders can lead to joint damage and inflammation, which causes intense fatigue. Rheumatoid arthritis makes activity difficult because the pain and exertion can prove to be draining. Living with mental illnesses such as depression or anxiety can be quite draining resulting in regular bouts of fatigue. It can become difficult to maintain energy and take part in regular activities, all 5 of which prove exhausting. Consult a doctor and rule out any possible heart issues.

Here are some steps to help you get your energy back: