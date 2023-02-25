Search icon
DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Honouring the path-breaking work of women in fashion industry

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Honouring the path-breaking work of women in fashion industry
DNA is honouring the achievements of women who have made exceptional contributions in a variety of industries at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023. The award celebrates the remarkable feats of Indian women at a special event on March 3. The star-studded event will be live-streamed online for viewers across the country and one of the categories that will be recognised at the award is Fashion.

Fashion has always been an integral part of people's life, more now than before. Fashion has always been a means of self-expression. Be it with Princess Diana's famous 'revenge' dress or PM Modi's sleeveless coats promoting Khadi. A big role, in making fashion believable, relatable, and accessible, is played by fashion designers. 

The DNA Women Achievers Awards will honour women who have achieved success in fashion, for their contribution in creating unique and personalised styles for even common people. 

The Fashion award is a testimony of women's importance in the fashion industry. It recognizes the critical part women are playing in the fashion industry and defines the direction of fashion.

By recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women in Fashion, the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023 will inspire more women to take up a career in fashion and styling.

