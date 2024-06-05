T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya star as India beat Ireland by 8 wickets in New York

Hardik Pandya was the standout performer with the ball, taking three crucial wickets to help restrict Ireland to a total of 96 runs.

Rohit Sharma's impressive half-century, along with Rishabh Pant's quick innings, led India to a convincing eight-wicket victory over Ireland in the T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Hardik Pandya was the standout performer with the ball, taking three crucial wickets to help restrict Ireland to a total of 96 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first on a challenging pitch proved to be a wise one.

India now looks ahead to their upcoming match against Pakistan on Sunday at the same venue, as they continue their quest for an ICC title. The team will be aiming to maintain their winning momentum and secure another important victory.