Akash Ambani-Shoka Mehta share romantic moment during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, watch

Akash Ambani tenderly kissed Shloka Mehta on her head, and the Internet can’t get enough of the 'love birds'.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant second pre-wedding: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The second pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in Italy. The pre-wedding festivities were hosted on a luxury cruise ship and were every bit as larger than life.

A video of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s romantic dance during the glitzy affair has gone viral on social media. Akash is seen kissing Shloka on her forehead, and the Internet can’t get enough of the “love birds”. “Lovebirds. For them, love is in the air,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by a fan page dedicated to Shloka. "The way Akahs was clicking pics and he kissed was my heart.." commented another.

The video was shared on Instagram on June 2 on one of the fan pages. Since then, it has garnered over 5.7 lakh views and is still counting. Many viewers expressed their thoughts on the romantic dance in the comments section. The video opens to show Akash and Shloka romantically dancing to a song. As the video continues, the couple sits down, Akash gives Shloka a very romantic kiss on the head. The couple can be seen twinning in pink in the video as well.

In 2019, Shloka Mehta daughter of business mogul Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta got married to Akash Ambani, the eldest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The couple welcomed their second child, Veda, a baby girl, in June 2023 after giving birth to their son, Prithvi, in December 2020.