Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap explains why big-budget films flopped, comments on actor's expensive demands, entourage: 'One car will..'

Anurag Kashyap reacted to Bollywood big-budget films failing at the box office and how a big chunk of the movie budget goes into an expensive entourage.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 06:12 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Anurag Kashyap
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap discussed why Bollywood big-budget films are failing, and even discussed where the budgeting of the film goes wrong. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Anurag revealed that a major chunk of the budget goes into actors' demands and their entourages. Anurag asserted that 'success is the biggest destroyer' and explained that makers tend to follow a set trend of making Rs 500-800 crores grosser, and sacrifice the story and other crucial aspects of the movie.

Sharing his view on actors' demands and their expensive entourages, Anurag said, "Aap kharcha film pe nahi kar rahe ho. One thing people need to understand is jabn hum film banane jaate hai, kuch create karne jaate hai. Toh hum kaam karne jaate hai, picnic manane nahi (when we make a film, we’re working, we’re creating something. It’s not a holiday, it’s not a picnic). A lot of money that is spent doesn’t go into making the film. It goes into the paraphernalia, entourage. You’re shooting in the middle of a jungle, but one car will be sent to the city three hours away specifically to get you that five-star burger you want.” 

The Gangs Of Wasseypur director revealed that OTT has spoilt a few aspects of filmmaking like budgeting, "I had never seen so many vanity vans on my set like I saw on Sacred Games... That’s how the culture got started. Then you can’t reverse that. Finally, those people started getting paid who were totally ignored, which is the technical crew… It’s fair, in a way. But a lot of extra things started coming in.” Kashyap also said that he won't be able to make a film like Gulaal, Raman Raghav because he won't be able to budget them. 

When Farah Khan spoke about the entourage of actors

In May, Farah Khan appeared on Chinki Minki's chat show and discussed about entourage of actors. She said, "I think bahot zyada entourage cost ho gaya hai. Ek actress 9 jan saath mein leke aate hain. Ek actor 8 jan leke aata hai. That is a waste of resources. Woh film mein dikhta nahi hai. Woh cost. Toh I think that needs to be controlled a bit. Producers pe bahut bhari padta hain (An actress brings 9 people, an actor gets 8 people. That does not show on the film. It weighs down on the producers).”

