Celebrate New Year's Eve in style at these 5 unique and less-explored places near Delhi

As the New Year approaches, many people are looking for unique and exciting ways to celebrate. If you live in or near Delhi, you may be wondering what options are available to you. While Delhi is a bustling metropolis with plenty of great places to celebrate the New Year, there are also a number of lesser-known and unexplored places nearby that can make for a truly memorable experience. Here are five such places you may not have considered.

1. The ruins of Bhangarh Fort, located in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, are a fascinating and eerie place to spend the New Year. Said to be haunted by the ghosts of the fort's former inhabitants, Bhangarh is a unique and spooky spot to ring in the new year.

2. The Keoladeo National Park, located in the city of Bharatpur, is a great place to celebrate the New Year in nature. With over 230 species of birds and other wildlife, the park is a haven for nature lovers and is a great spot to watch the sun rise on the first day of the new year.

3. The Har ki Pauri ghat, located in the city of Haridwar, is a sacred Hindu site that is especially popular during the New Year. Thousands of people gather here to take part in the Ganga Aarti ceremony, which involves the lighting of lamps and the offering of prayers to the river Ganges.

4. The ancient city of Fatehpur Sikri, located near Agra, is a beautiful and historic place to celebrate the New Year. With its impressive sandstone buildings and rich cultural heritage, Fatehpur Sikri is a unique and interesting spot to spend the New Year's Eve.

5. The Aravalli hills, located just outside of Delhi, offer a peaceful and serene setting for celebrating the New Year. With their beautiful vistas and abundance of flora and fauna, the Aravalli hills are a great place to go for a hike or a nature walk on New Year's Eve.

No matter where you choose to celebrate the New Year, these unexplored places near Delhi offer a unique and exciting experience. From the spooky ruins of Bhangarh Fort to the peaceful beauty of the Aravalli hills, there are plenty of great options for ringing in the new year in style.