Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the best deals on iphone back covers

In this festive season, check out the best range of iphone back covers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Back covers offer so many benefits like protecting your iphone from scratches, bumps, and even accidental drops and they come in so many cool designs, allowing you to personalise and add a touch of your own unique flair to your iphone. It's like giving your phone a stylish makeover while keeping it safe and secure. Hurry and grab the best deals on iphone back covers on Amazon with exciting offers. 

 


CASEOLOGY by Spigen Nano Pop Mag Back Cover Case Compatible with iPhone 15 Pro Max Casen At Rs 1,869

  • The camera ring not only adds a pop of colour but also provides protection
  •  You can get creative by using the strap holes to showcase your individuality
  • The upgraded magnetic force ensures seamless compatibility with MagSafe accessories and a secure attachment
  •  With reinforced side dots and Air Space Technology, it offers both grip and protection and it's compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe wireless charging. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Back Cover Case Compatible with iPhone 13 At Rs 1,119

  • It has a clear design that allows you to showcase the original beauty of your phone
  • It offers excellent protection with its Air Cushion Technology, which absorbs shocks and impacts
  •  The case is designed with precision to ensure easy access to all the connections and buttons
  •  Made with a hybrid technology of a TPU bumper and a durable PC back, it provides a perfect balance of flexibility and durability. 

Buy Now on Amazon

ESR for iPhone 15 Pro Max Case At Rs 1,994

  • It doesn't come with camera lens protectors or a built-in camera lens protector
  • The built-in magnets are incredibly strong, with 1,500 g of holding force
  • This ensures faster and easier wireless charging with any MagSafe accessory, while also providing a secure lock
  • The stash stand is adjustable and cleverly positioned around the camera frame, staying hidden when folded away
  • The cover is built to last, with a robust zinc-alloy construction that retains its new look even after extensive use 
  • It also offers military-grade protection, with shock-absorbing Air Guard corners and raised edges for the screen and camera. You can trust it to keep your iPhone safe from drops, bumps, and scratches. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Back Cover Case Compatible with iPhone 14 Plus At Rs 1,049

  • It has a clear design that lets you show off the original beauty of your phone
  • With Air Cushion Technology, it provides excellent shock absorption for added protection
  • The case is designed to fit your phone precisely, making it easy to reach and use all the connections and buttons
  •  Made with a hybrid technology of a TPU bumper and a durable PC back, it offers a great balance of flexibility and durability.

Buy Now on Amazon

