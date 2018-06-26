Headlines

Govt bias in giving rehabilitation package: Pratap Singh Singhvi

BJP legislator slams govt for discriminating against farmers of his area

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 26, 2018, 03:41 AM IST

The BJP MLA from Chabra, Pratap Singh Singhvi, has slammed his own government for discriminating against the farmers of his area with regard to releasing rehabilitation package for those farmers whose land has been affected due to Parwan Irrigation Project.

The MLA handed over a memorandum to chief secretary DB Gupta and to water resource principal secretary Shikhar Agarwal and asked to immediately release due compensation to the farmers. In the memorandum submitted, it has been alleged that the department released Rs 4-6 lakh compensation per bigha land acquired from the farmers in the neighboring district of Jhalawar while farmers in Baran faced discrimination as they got just Rs 2-3 lakh compensation. Similarly, the department wrongly accessed the drowned areas of three villages in Baran due to which farmers received less compensation. “Three villages namely Bilendi, Kharan and Majra will be disconnected from every mode of transport under land acquired for the project. Though, the villages have been declared partially drowned areas which is completely a wrong assessment as they will completely drown and villagers will be displaced.

Also, the compensation for wells and tubewells in Baran district was released on old rates and requires revision as per new rates,” said the memorandum submitted. When contacted, the MLA accepted that he along with a delegation of farmers met the principal secretary and apprised him of the discriminatory compensation that has been handed out and demanded to release the due rehabilitation package for the farmers so that they do not have to struggle for their daily bread and butter.

It is worth mentioning here that thousand villagers with be displaced with the implementation of the irrigation project which the state government claimed as a boon to meet water needs of 13 districts. In the recently held governing council meeting of NiTi Aayog, the chief minister Vasundhara Raje urged to declare it a national project so that the financial assistance from the Centre could be released.

Memo Submitted

In the memorandum submitted, it has been alleged that the department released Rs 4-6 lakh compensation per bigha land acquired from the farmers in the neighbouring district of Jhalawar while farmers in Baran faced discrimination as they got just Rs 2-3 lakh compensation.

