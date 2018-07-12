Headlines

AntaraRaj app launched to track use injectable contraceptive in state

Rajasthan is the top performing state in the country when it comes to the use of Antara; it is the first app of its kind to be introduced in the country till date.

Amit Bhatt

Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:35 AM IST

The National Health Mission (NHM) Rajasthan has innovatively used Information Technology in the health systems to track the use of Antara, an injectable contraceptive. A web-based application ‘AntaraRaj’ was launched by the health minister Kalicharan Saraf, at a state level function organised in Jaipur on the occasion of World Population Day. Rajasthan is the top performing state in the country when it comes to the use of Antara; it is the first app of its kind to be introduced in the country till date.   

“This web-based application will help in tracking the usage of contraceptive services at various health centres and sending an SMS alert to the users so that drop-out can be minimised,” Priwamwada Singh, Policy and Outreach Adviser at IPE Global told DNA. AntaraRaj is being implemented in the state with support from IPE Global. 

“This application will help generate the due list of users and drop-outs, and management information system reports for an informed decision making by the Department. This app has the facility of sending messages to ASHAs and ANMs for following up and reminding the users as well. It is the first effort of its kind in the country,” she added. Antara was introduced in Rajasthan on July 11, 2017, on the occasion of World Population Day and till 

May 2018, over 26,400 women in the state have received the first dose. It expanded the basket of contraceptive choices for the women in the state. 

Antara helps in preventing pregnancy for three months and is an effective contraceptive for delaying childbirth and ensuring the desired birth spacing. The injectable contraceptive will be available free of cost at all the government health centres in the state in a phased manner.    

“The initial focus is on the rolling-out of the AntaraRaj web-based application in the 14 Mission Parivar Vikas districts. However, in near future, it will be used in all the 33 districts of Rajasthan. The state government is working towards addressing unmet need for contraceptives by increasing access to quality family planning services,” Naveen Jain, mission director, NHM, Rajasthan said.

Preventing Pregnancy

Antara helps in preventing pregnancy for three months and is an effective contraceptive for delaying childbirth and ensuring the desired birth spacing. The injectable contraceptive will be available free of cost at all the government health centres in the state in a phased manner. Antara was introduced in Rajasthan on July 11, 2017, on the occasion of World Population Day.

