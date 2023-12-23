Headlines

Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, new CM meets health officials

Watch: Vicky Kaushal tries to slap Ankita Lokhande, leaves Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey shocked, netizens react

Mother finds long-lost son begging on street after seven years, details inside

Year Ender 2023: 10 World records broken by Indians this year

From longest hair on a man to a girl dancing for 127 hours, many new world record titles were bagged by Indians.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 06:21 AM IST

The year 2023 witnessed Indians achieving various high and unique feats. They also ended up breaking several guinness world records in different domains, skills, sports and other activities. From longest hair on a man to a girl dancing for 127 hours, many new world record titles were bagged by Indians.

Here is a list of Guinness world records broken by Indians in 2023:

  1. Most Iron bars bent under 1 minute

Vispy Kharadi, also known as 'Steel Man of India' on Instagram, broke a Guinness World Record for bending the most iron rods with his head in a minute in Italy. He bent 24 iron bars in 60 seconds and also holds ten other world records.

  1. Heaviest weights lifted with mouth in handstand

A 38-year-old man from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, defeated all barriers to set a Guinness World Record. This record was secured by Vikas Swami in Mumbai who lifted more than 80 kg while doing a handstand despite suffering a devastating bike accident in 2010. 

  1. Woman with longest hair

Smita Srivastava, a 46-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, India, achieved a Guinness World Records title for having the longest hair on a living person. She didn’t cut her hair since the age of 14, and they spanned 7 feet and 9 inches during measurement.

  1. Fastest smash by male badminton Player

Indian Badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy secured the Guinness World Record for the fastest hit by a male badminton player by hitting 565 km/h with a smash on April 14.

  1. Most number of teeth in a female's mouth

A 26-year-old Indian woman,  Kalpana Balan with 38 teeth in her mouth set a unique Guinness World Record for the most number of teeth in a female's mouth, surpassing the typical adult count by six. She has four additional mandibular (lower jaw) teeth and two extra maxillary (upper jaw) teeth.

  1. Largest playing card structure

A 15-year-old boy from Kolkata named Arnav Daga made a world record for creating the "world's largest playing card structure". He took 41 days using playing cards to carve four iconic buildings from Kolkata - the Writers' Building, the Shaheed Minar, Salt Lake Stadium, and St. Paul's Cathedral. He used around 143,000 playing cards and no tape or glue. 

  1. Longest hair on a male teenager

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-year-old from Uttar Pradesh secured the record for the longest hair on a male teenager. His hair, which had never been chopped, measured a staggering 4 feet and 9.5 inches in length. 

  1. Fastest time to travel in all Delhi metro stations

A man in Delhi, Mr Manu achieved a Guinness World Record - covering all Delhi Metro stations in 15 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds. He began his journey at 5 am, on the blue line and ended at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station, located on Delhi Metro's green line, at 8:30 pm on the same day.

  1. Longest dance marathon

A 16-year-old from Latur, Maharashtra, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap who danced for five days continuously broke the record for the longest dance marathon, with a time of 127 hours. 

  1. Smashing most coconuts on heads 

Saidalavi KV achieved the unique title of smashing most number of coconuts on people's heads using a nunchaku. In one minute, he smashed a total of 68 coconuts, and broke his previous record of 42 coconuts.

 
