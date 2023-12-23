Year Ender 2023: 10 World records broken by Indians this year

From longest hair on a man to a girl dancing for 127 hours, many new world record titles were bagged by Indians.

Here is a list of Guinness world records broken by Indians in 2023:

Most Iron bars bent under 1 minute

Vispy Kharadi, also known as 'Steel Man of India' on Instagram, broke a Guinness World Record for bending the most iron rods with his head in a minute in Italy. He bent 24 iron bars in 60 seconds and also holds ten other world records.

Heaviest weights lifted with mouth in handstand

A 38-year-old man from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, defeated all barriers to set a Guinness World Record. This record was secured by Vikas Swami in Mumbai who lifted more than 80 kg while doing a handstand despite suffering a devastating bike accident in 2010.

Woman with longest hair

Smita Srivastava, a 46-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, India, achieved a Guinness World Records title for having the longest hair on a living person. She didn’t cut her hair since the age of 14, and they spanned 7 feet and 9 inches during measurement.

Fastest smash by male badminton Player

Indian Badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy secured the Guinness World Record for the fastest hit by a male badminton player by hitting 565 km/h with a smash on April 14.

Most number of teeth in a female's mouth

A 26-year-old Indian woman, Kalpana Balan with 38 teeth in her mouth set a unique Guinness World Record for the most number of teeth in a female's mouth, surpassing the typical adult count by six. She has four additional mandibular (lower jaw) teeth and two extra maxillary (upper jaw) teeth.

Largest playing card structure

A 15-year-old boy from Kolkata named Arnav Daga made a world record for creating the "world's largest playing card structure". He took 41 days using playing cards to carve four iconic buildings from Kolkata - the Writers' Building, the Shaheed Minar, Salt Lake Stadium, and St. Paul's Cathedral. He used around 143,000 playing cards and no tape or glue.

Longest hair on a male teenager

Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, a 15-year-old from Uttar Pradesh secured the record for the longest hair on a male teenager. His hair, which had never been chopped, measured a staggering 4 feet and 9.5 inches in length.

Fastest time to travel in all Delhi metro stations

A man in Delhi, Mr Manu achieved a Guinness World Record - covering all Delhi Metro stations in 15 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds. He began his journey at 5 am, on the blue line and ended at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station, located on Delhi Metro's green line, at 8:30 pm on the same day.

Longest dance marathon

A 16-year-old from Latur, Maharashtra, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap who danced for five days continuously broke the record for the longest dance marathon, with a time of 127 hours.

Smashing most coconuts on heads

Saidalavi KV achieved the unique title of smashing most number of coconuts on people's heads using a nunchaku. In one minute, he smashed a total of 68 coconuts, and broke his previous record of 42 coconuts.