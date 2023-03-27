Who is Indian fugitive and Islamic preacher Zakir Naik? Quotes from his 'Hindus love me' speech

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (File photo)

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is a fugitive in India, recently delivered his first lecture in Oman on the topic 'The Quran is a Global Necessity’, and made several remarks about how the Hindus in India love him and follow his teachings.

During his speech in Oman, Zakir Naik said that most of the Hindu population in India which is why political parties are against him, as they want to divide the vote bank. Naik made these comments on Thursday, during an event to mark the commencement of Ramadam 2023.

As quoted by India Today, Zakir Naik said, “The problem is that the majority of Hindus in India love me. They love me so much that it is creating a problem for the vote bank. In India, when I do talks and meetings, there are hundreds and thousands of people, 50 million to 100 million, especially in Bihar and Kishanganj, and out of these, 20 per cent are non-Muslims.”

The Islamic preacher said that his Hindu followers approach him and tell him that the things that they learn from him, they haven’t learned these things from their own religious preachers in 40 hours of lecture.

According to a video shared on social media, Zakir Naik converted a Hindu woman to Islam during his speech. He read some lines the Quran during an event in Muscat, and asked the woman to repeat after him, sparking a major controversy on social media.

Who is Zakir Naik?

Zakir Naik is an Islamic preacher and televangelist, who promotes religion and religious concepts through his lectures and television shows. Naik is the president of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), and has been accused of promoting hate speech and terrorism.

The Indian government accused Zakir Naik of promoting terrorism and religious extremism through his speeches and lectures. Later, he was charged on money laundering in India while he was visiting Malaysia, but never returned to the country. Denying all the charges, he later became a permanent resident of Malaysia.

